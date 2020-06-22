Pogba Is A World Class Player – Manchester United Legend, Gary Neville

Former Manchester United player, Gary Neville has said that the club’s midfielder, Paul Pogba, is a world-class player.

Neville stated this after the Frenchman put up an impressive performance in United’s game against Tottenham last Friday.

According to Neville, Pogba needs to show that he’s fully committed to his duties at Old Trafford.

“There’s no doubt that a committed Paul Pogba to Manchester United can be a great player,” Neville said on his official podcast. “His assists, his goals, are good. They’ve been very good in the last couple of seasons.

“He’s up there with some of the very best in his position in Europe. It’s just the case of settling down.

“Hopefully with the economic problems around Europe, teams won’t be able to go out and spend 80, 90 or 100 million on new players, Manchester United will keep him and Paul Pogba will understand that he’s staying at Manchester United.

“That’s all I’ve ever asked of Paul Pogba, just commitment. His performances, I’ve never blamed him for Manchester United’s problems over the years.

“I do believe he’s the one real world-class player – David de Gea I would have said two years ago – in Manchester United’s squad.

“He’s the one who should be leading from the front, and if there’s continuous speculation over his future it isn’t helpful, it creates doubt in the dressing room.

“Now, I feel there’s a better chance of that team really succeeding, and I think they’ll play at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and there won’t be any doubt that he’ll play with Bruno Fernandes.”