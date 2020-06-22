Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi Speaks On Resigning

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon, Agboola Ajayi, has said that he won’t resign from his position despite dumping the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Concise News reported that Agboola dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following a drama at the government house a few days ago.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, had stopped him and his aides from leaving their quarters in the government house. This happened amid tensions between Agboola and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The following day, Agboola tendered his resignation from the APC and announced his membership with the PDP.

Shortly after picking up his PDP membership card, Agboola said, “It’s my people that voted for me. They did not ask me to resign, so I remain the deputy governor of this state. I was duly elected as a deputy governor”.