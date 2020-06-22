Obaseki Announces Discharge Of 50 COVID-19 Patients

Edo State Health Ministry has released at least 50 new COVID-19 patients, state Governor, Godwin Onaseki, has announced on Monday.



This comes after the state recorded at least five new cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The governor took to his official Twitter account to make the announcement while giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 cases.

According to the incident report released by Obaseki, the state has now recorded at least 784 infections with a total of 197 recoveries.

He added that Edo State has recorded at least 31 deaths from the deadly virus and as a result, there are now 556 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Obaseki also revealed that “We have discharged 50 #COVID19 patients from our isolation centres in the state. A total of 197 people have recovered so far.

“However, the death toll has risen to 31, with the elderly making up a large number of the fatalities.

“Please, keep safe and protect the elderly.”

MyNigeria