Nigeria Summons Ghana Over Destruction Of Embassy

The Federal Government has summoned Ghana’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo government, over the demolition of parts of the Nigerian embassy in Ghana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known on Monday.

The minister noted that Nigeria had asked the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria to give an “urgent explanation” on the recent attacks on apartments in the country’s High Commission in Accra.

He tweeted, “Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.”