NCDC Announces 436 New COVID-19 Infections Across 19 States

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC< has announced a total of 436 COVID-19 cases late on Sunday night, Conciseng gathers.
This takes the total number of recorded cases across the country to at least 20,244 confirmed infections, 6,879 discharged recovered patients and 518 deaths.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>436 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Nigeria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19Nigeria</a>;<br><br>Lagos-169<br>Oyo-52<br>Plateau-31<br>Imo-29<br>Kaduna-28<br>Ogun-23<br>FCT-18<br>Enugu-18<br>Bauchi-17<br>Bayelsa-14<br>Rivers-8<br>Osun-6<br>Kano-6<br>Edo-5<br>Benue-5<br>Adamawa-3<br>Borno-2<br>Abia-1<br>Ekiti-1<br><br>20,244 confirmed<br>6,879 discharged<br>518 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/Y1GqUgSMwI”>pic.twitter.com/Y1GqUgSMwI</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1274832787393167361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
