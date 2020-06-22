Ize-Iyamu Reacts to COVID-19 Guidelines Enforcement By Obaseki

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has reacted to the plan by Governor Obaseki of Edo State to enforce COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the APC primaries in the state slated for Monday.

The government has advised political parties to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations and Gazette on political gatherings.

According to Ize-Iyamu, this is believed to be an attempt to frustrate the APC during its primaries.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Prince John Mayaki, Director of Communication and Media of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization

“Without a hint of irony, especially a day after he assembled hundreds of youths at the PDP Secretariat without social distancing or any form of protection over his insignificant defection, the Governor laid claims to Edo State COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations and the state Government’s Gazette on political gatherings in a pandemic, and falsely accused the party of violating these guidelines,” the statement read.

“We wish to clarify to the public that unlike Governor Godwin Obaseki, the All Progressives Congress and its officials in Edo State are law-abiding.

“The adoption of the Direct mode of primary by the party was done to allow for an effective decentralization of the process, reduced inter-community and regional movements of people, and sufficient room for proper social distancing and process management in compliance with all health guidelines in place to curb the spreading of the coronavirus disease,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu revealed that the gazette by Obaseki has made the APC design its primaries such that only 18 persons out of the expected 20 will be present during the event.

“We, therefore, see no reason why Governor Godwin Obaseki would appoint himself alarmist-in-chief and use the instrument and resources of state to spread panic and falsehood.

“We urge the Governor to seek immediate attention for his obsession with the APC, focus on his new party, and desist from calculated moves intended to introduce chaos and disunity in our advancing party.

“His voluntary exit has opened the door to a blast of fresh air and decorum, and we are making great strides in the quest to restore long-lost sanity in the Government House,” he added.