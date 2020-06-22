I Bought My First Dream House At 35 – Toke Makinwa

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa has advised ladies to ensure they make their own money as she revealed that she bought her first dream house at 35.

According to her, women need to have aspirations regardless of whether their husband or boyfriend is rich or poor.

In her post shared on Instastorie, Toke Makinwa stated that being financially on the safer side is better in case of problems.

She wrote: “Dear women, I see you, you rock, Keep raising the bar. Keep shattering the ceiling, keep pushing that envelope. Financial freedom is a must for us women, being able to do for yourself certainly has to be the goal. It’s nice to have help, it’s nice to come from wealth but it is important to raise women to believe that wealth is not gender-based.

“I am super proud of all the women out there steady building. I bought my dream home at 35 (not my first property), while there certainly isn’t an age cap, seeing young ladies doing it in their 20s is an inspiration. I love you all, keep doing you.

“No pressure! Everyone’s goal, timing is different. 20s, 30s, 40s and even 50s. Be hella proud of yourself. Be proud of those things you think are little. Be proud of your journey, celebrate you.

“It’s ok to have help, it’s ok to have a wealthy inheritance. Don’t let anybody shame or make you apologize for how you were born. Instead thrive to be able to do the same for your own kids. Do not let it stop with you, keep pushing.