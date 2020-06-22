I Am Not Afraid Of You, Olivier Giroud Tells Timo Werner

Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud has sent a strong warning to newbie Timo Werner who is set to join the Blues after signing a new contract recently.

Giroud was asked about the signing of the RB Leipzig striker after scoring in victory at Aston Villa yesterday.

He told Canal+: “Afraid of Werner coming? No, I’m not used to being afraid.

“But in any case, it is a very good signature for the club. It is an additional motivation as I said before, for all attackers because the competition brings a motivation to excel and not to stay in your comfort zone.

“It is positive for the club, for the attackers and I hope he will flourish with us.”