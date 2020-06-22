ECOWAS Endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job

The Economic Committee of West Africa State, ECOWAS, has endorsed the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of director-general at the World Trade Organization, WTO.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by ECOWAS President, Mahamadou Issoufou, and seen by Concise News.

It read in part: “Since the creation of the WTO on January 1, 1995, which is a successor to the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT) established on January 1, 1948, no African has assumed the position of Director-General of the organisation”.

Concise News recalls that the AU rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy on grounds that it came after the November 30 deadline set by the ministerial committee for candidacy to be forwarded.

However, Nigeria through a Note Verbal stated that Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy is not a fresh nomination but a replacement for the candidacy of Yonov Agah which was earlier forwarded.