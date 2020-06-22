ECOWAS Endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job

The Economic Committee of West Africa State, ECOWAS, has endorsed the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of director-general at the World Trade Organization, WTO.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by ECOWAS President, Mahamadou Issoufou, and seen by Concise News.
It read in part: “Since the creation of the WTO on January 1, 1995, which is a successor to the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT) established on January 1, 1948, no African has assumed the position of Director-General of the organisation”.
Concise News recalls that the AU rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy on grounds that it came after the November 30 deadline set by the ministerial committee for candidacy to be forwarded.
However, Nigeria through a Note Verbal stated that Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy is not a fresh nomination but a replacement for the candidacy of Yonov Agah which was earlier forwarded.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.