COVID-19: Number Of Recovered Patients In Lagos Rises To 1,328

The Lagos State Government on Sunday, announced the discharge of 45 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total discharged person in the state to 1,328.

This was confirmed in a tweet on the Lagos State Ministry of Health official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The breakdown shows the 45 patients are made up of 18 females and 27 males.

“Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 18 females and 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” it read.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328.”

20 of the patients were discharged from the Gbagada Isolation Centre, nine from Onikan, two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, one from Agidingbi, one from Lekki and 12 from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

