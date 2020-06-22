COVID-19: Kwara Discharges Two, Confirms 13 New Cases

The Kwara State health authorities have discharged at least two recovered COVID-19 patients while it recorded at least 13 new cases on Sunday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, the additional 13, brings to 199 the total number of confirmed cases with 124 patients discharged and five deaths.

“As at 8.50 p.m on Sunday the number of active cases is 70 and 124 patients had so far been discharged and five death,” he said.

(NAN)