BREAKING: Pastor Ize-Iyamu Wins Edo APC Governorship Primaries

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the winner of the Edo State governorship primaries of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Ize-Iyamu was declared winner by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who acted as the Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee.

The declaration came after results from 18 local government areas of the state were brought in.

Ize-Iyamu polled 27,838 votes, followed by Dr Pius Odubu scored 3,776. Mr Osaro Obaze came third with 2,751 votes.

The APC candidate will now prepare to face other candidates from other political parties in the governorship election on September 19.

One of his opponents is expected to be governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who last week dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.