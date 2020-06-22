The Oba Market in Benin, Edo State, is currently being razed by fire.

The incident which began in the early hours of Monday has raged on up to the time of filing this report.

Men of the Federal Fire Service are currently battling to put out the fire.

The Federal Fire Service tweeted: “At about 1:00hrs this morning Men of Federal Fire Service Zone K Edo command turned out to combat a raging inferno at Oba market ring road Benin city Edo State. In attendance are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, NPDC, and UNIBEN fire service.”

More details to follow…