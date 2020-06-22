APC Crisis: Buhari, APC Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the All Progressives Congres, APC, have held a closed-door meeting at the State House in Abuja.
Present at the meeting include Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.
The meeting is believed to be connected to the crisis rocking the party which has seen some members laying claim to the post of acting national chairman.
This comes after a meeting between President Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawal on ways to resolve the crisis.
More details later…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.