APC Crisis: Buhari, APC Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the All Progressives Congres, APC, have held a closed-door meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Present at the meeting include Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

The meeting is believed to be connected to the crisis rocking the party which has seen some members laying claim to the post of acting national chairman.

This comes after a meeting between President Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawal on ways to resolve the crisis.

More details later…