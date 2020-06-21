UCL: Guardiola Set For Madrid Tie At Neutral Ground

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to see the home-leg of their round 16 tie with Real Madrid moved away from Etihad stadium.

The return leg in Manchester scheduled for March 17 was postponed because of the spread of coronavirus and though UEFA confirmed the fixture will now take place on August 7 or 8, the venue remains unknown.

Leading 2-1 on aggregate, Guardiola said: “We are going to adapt to what UEFA says.

“It is an extraordinary situation right now all around the world, not just in football.

“If UEFA says we’re going to play away for the health and security situation then we are going to follow their instructions.

“We’d love to play at the Etihad Stadium, but if UEFA decides to move to another country to play for security and the health of all of us and the Madrid players and backroom staff, we are going to adapt to what UEFA says.”

Tribal Football