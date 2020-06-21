Teenage Girl Raped By Boko Haram Uncle Recounts Ordeal

A teenage girl has recounted her ordeal in the hands of her Boko Haram uncle whom she claims raped her.

The girl stated that she and others were taken into captivity after Boko Haram attacked their village, killed all the men and took the women with them.

She disclosed this to BBC on June 19 which is set aside for addressing sexual violence.

“The incident happened on a Tuesday as Boko Haram entered our town, killed all the men, burnt all our houses and took those of us that are women along.

“My uncle, who is also a Boko Haram member, then told me to stand up and follow him, that I had become his property. He started raping me since that day.

“He was, however, killed after some time following disagreement between him and other Boko Haram members. I was married off to another member of the sect.”

She also recounted the stigma they suffered on arriving at the camp for Internally Displaced Persons, IDP.

She said, “Anywhere we go to, people do stigmatise us as wives of Boko Haram members as if it’s our fault. Personally, l can’t forgive Boko Haram for life because of what they did to me.

“My dream in life is to complete my education and become a soldier, then fly a plane and bomb every Boko Haram member. I’ll like to see them (Boko Haram) end in Nigeria.”