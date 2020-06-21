A fire incident which occurred on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway left many people trapped.

The incident happened after a tanker exploded in the bridge which had many vehicles waiting for the curfew placed in Lagos to be over so they could enter the state.

The curfew which begins from 10 pm till 6 am was declared to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Vehicles which were travelling into the state but couldn’t make it were stranded on the bridge and on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

They were among those trapped by the incident which has now been taken care of by the Federal Fire Service.

“Kara Bridge Fire, men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene. Please vehicular movements should be halted around the area,” the Fire Service tweeted.