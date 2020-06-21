A fire incident which occurred on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway left many people trapped.
The incident happened after a tanker exploded in the bridge which had many vehicles waiting for the curfew placed in Lagos to be over so they could enter the state.
The curfew which begins from 10 pm till 6 am was declared to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Vehicles which were travelling into the state but couldn’t make it were stranded on the bridge and on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
They were among those trapped by the incident which has now been taken care of by the Federal Fire Service.
“Kara Bridge Fire, men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene. Please vehicular movements should be halted around the area,” the Fire Service tweeted.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.