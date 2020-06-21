Ondo CP Explains What Happened With Deputy Gov Ajayi

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Salami Bolaji, has explained the reason he was at the Ondo State Government House on Saturday night.

Bolaji was seen in a viral video trying to prevent the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, from leaving with official vehicles.

The Ondo CP in a statement signed by the Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, explained that he went to the Ondo State Government House on Saturday night because policemen on ground could not settle the dispute between aides of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor.

He said he was informed that both aides of the Governor and the deputy were having a face-off over the number of cars the Deputy could move out of the place at night.

Salami stated that under his policing architecture he would never police lawlessness in the state against laid-down policing rules.

CP Salami said he viewed the viral video as an attempt to foment sentiment and misunderstanding in the state.

He said he went to the scene when his officers and men at the government house could not broker peace between the aides of the governor and that of the deputy governor over the number of cars the Deputy governor would drive out at the time.

According to him: “It is only necessary that his presence at the scene as the Command’s Commissioner of Police could calm frayed nerves.

“Having listened to the reason for the misunderstanding, he advised both sides to come to terms, a condition they both agreed.

“CP Salami has never been a politician all through his life and would not want to be dragged into politics. “He vowed to police Ondo State and its people with humility.

“He will not allow the ego and sentiment of any individual dictate what form of policing style he should use”.