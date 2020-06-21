Olakunle Churchill Shades Tonto Dikeh With Father’s Day Message

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, has shared a post in celebration of Father’s Day which seems like a shade at his estranged wife.

This was after Tonto Dikeh received herself as the father of the son they had before their marriage crashed.

In an apparent reaction, Olakunle Churchill took to social media where he prayed that children won’t be used as a tool of jealousy against their fathers.

He wrote: “Happy Fathers’ Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges.

A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking caring of children around you, and children around the world who are in need.

I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it’s done in the old Era.

As I celebrate this day, I pray this won’t be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them.

This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you’ll reconnect with your child at the right time.

You Are A father!

We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father’s Day To You!”