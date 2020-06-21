NCAA Postpones Reopening Of Airports, Resumption Of Flights

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities, NCAA, has postponed the reopening of airports and resumption of domestic flights in the country.

This was disclosed in an All Operations Letter by Musa Nuhu, the director-general of NCAA.

“Following the announcement by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the resumption of domestic flights, we wish to inform the industry that the resumption of domestic flights has been postponed until such a time when a new date is determined and announced,” the letter read.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to all international flights will continue until a date of resumption is determined and announced.

“Emergency and essential flights are exempted from this restriction but shall comply with existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals and flight operations.”

Nuhu had on Thursday said that airports cannot resume until it is determined that safety and other measures are secured against COVID-19.