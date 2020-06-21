Kogi Loses Customary Court President, Justice Atadoga, On Sunday

Kogi State has lost the president of its Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, on Sunday after a brief illness.

The Chief Information Officer of the state Ministry of Justice, Shaheed Saqeeeb, confirmed the death to our correspondent on the telephone.

“Yes it is true, but I have no further details as of now,” he said.

Justice Atadoga was called to Bar in 1986; he has been in private practice since he was called to Bar. He hailed from Omala LGA of Kogi State.

He was said to be instrumental to the creation of the Customary Court of Appeal in Kogi State.

Atadoga succeeded Justice Ottawa, the first President at the creation of the state Customary Court of appeal in 2010.