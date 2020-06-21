Former Jigawa Education Commissioner, Wakili, Passes On

The former commissioner of Education in Jigawa state, Haruna Wakili, a professor, died on Saturday, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.



The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Mr Wakili hails from Hadejia Local Government Area in Jigawa State and served as a commissioner under the administration of former governor Sule Lamido.

Mr Lamido, in a Facebook post, described late Mr Wakili, as a true symbol of loyalty, hardworking and commitment.

He prayed for God to forgive his shortcomings and ‘grant him Jannatul Firdaus’.

Mr Wakili, as the former commissioner of education in Jigawa, championed the establishment of the state university at Kafin Hausa.

The late professor was also the former Director-General, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Mambayya House, affiliated to Bayero University, Kano.

Mr Wakili’s death joins the series of deaths of many professors at Bayero University.