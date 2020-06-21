Drama occurred in Ondo State as the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi was prevented from moving out of his official quarters in the state government house.

Agboola and his aide were moving out their properties from the quarters when policemen led by the commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami, stopped them.

The commissioner of police is said to have been acting on the instructions of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Agboola and Akeredolu have fallen apart and is said to be getting set to move to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Agboola’s spokesman, Allen Sowote revealed that the deputy governor was held hostage for hours despite his immunity.

“We could not leave the government house for several hours yesterday as they refused the deputy governor to pack his personal belongings,” he said.

“At a time, the deputy governor had to ask the stand of the commissioner of Police in this matter, because the way he acted yesterday was just too low of him as a public officer and not a politician.”

A special assistant to the governor, Richard Olatunde accused Agboola’s aide of move properties belonging to the government.

“The deputy governor’s aides were caught last night with government properties. Some of them even carried the whole of a government furniture claiming he was the one that refurbished it,” Olatunde said.

“They took a television set, claiming the office of the deputy governor bought it as if the deputy governor’s office doesn’t belong to the government.

“So, they were made to return these items by the security men at the gate, and instead they call the deputy governor who later came, and the aides became emboldened by his presence.”