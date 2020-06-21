DJ Cuppy Dumps Arsenal, Says She Can’t Continue In Toxic Relationship

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has dumped Arsenal Football Club after the club was beaten by Brighton in the English Premier League.
The game which ended 2-0 was Arsenal’s second loss since the league resumes after a pause due to COVID-19.
Not pleased with the result, DJ Cuppy tweeted: “Official @Arsenal Breakup Statement From Florence Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola”.
The statement reads: “I understand a lot of people are upset about my decision to leave after six years being a gunner.
“I wanted to come and explain my situation. The heartbreak is too much. I can’t do it anymore.
“After today’s loss. There’s so much I can take during this difficult time, I’d like the press to respect the privacy of myself and Cup cakes as we find a new home.
“I am not ready to move on. I don’t want to move too fast. I have to find a place I can call my football club.
“So, please respect me as I make this decision. I know that there’s a lot of rumour but I am not ready to move on. So, respect my decision.”
In another post, she wrote: “It’s not me, It’s you. Only so much heartbreak a girl can take, @arsenal, I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship”.
