COVID-19: Amaechi Reveals Why Trains Are Yet To Reopen

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said that trains will not be allowed to move if passengers fail to adhere to rules given by the National Railway Corporation, NRC.

The former governor of Rivers State also revealed that the reason why trains are yet to reopen is because of the dangers if COVID-19.

“We’re not in a hurry to start train operations because of the danger of COVID-19 spreading.

“When we start, all health and safety protocols must apply.

“You will not enter a train if you don’t adhere to our rules.

“The train will not move if passengers do not comply,” Amaechi tweeted.

Train operations were suspended in the country since March 23.

This was disclosed by NRC Deputy Director Public Relations, Mr Yakub Mahmood, who said that it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.