Buhari Can’t Manage His Party, Family Let Alone Nigeria – Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot manage his party the APC and his family which is why he cannot manage Nigeria.

Fayose stated this amid the crisis rocking the APC which has different persons laying claim to the position of acting national chairman after a court of appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Also, a disagreement between aides of the First Lady Aisha Buhari and a nephew of the President, Sabiu Yusuf, led to gunshots fired in the presidential villa.

All of these has made Fayose to conclude that Buhari cannot lead Nigeria.

“What is happening to the APC in Edo State is a pointer to the helpless situation that our country is now,” Fayose tweeted on Saturday night.

“The President who should be the leader of APC cannot even run the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of managing his party and the nation.

“Gold is only sold to those who know the worth. Sadly, Nigeria is currently being managed by strange bird fellows, who took it by conspiracy and deception.

“People who can’t even manage their party. Now, our country is bleeding seriously, and we must salvage it together.”