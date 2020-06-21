BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi Dumps APC For PDP

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has tendered his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and has been welcomed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Agboola tendered the resignation to the Chairman of Apoi Ward 2, Samuel Ajayi and David Turo, the ward Chairman of his hometown of Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo.

This comes barely 24 hours after Concise News reported that Agboola and his aide who were moving out their properties from their quarters in the government house were stopped by policemen led by the commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami.

The commissioner of police is said to have been acting on the instructions of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The drama that ensued is said to be part of a fallen apart between Agboola and Akeredolu.

Agboola’s spokesman, Allen Sowote revealed that the deputy governor was held hostage for hours despite his immunity.

“We could not leave the government house for several hours yesterday as they refused the deputy governor to pack his personal belongings,” he said.

“At a time, the deputy governor had to ask the stand of the commissioner of Police in this matter, because the way he acted yesterday was just too low of him as a public officer and not a politician.”

A special assistant to the governor, Richard Olatunde accused Agboola’s aide of move properties belonging to the government.

“The deputy governor’s aides were caught last night with government properties. Some of them even carried the whole of a government furniture claiming he was the one that refurbished it,” Olatunde said.

“They took a television set, claiming the office of the deputy governor bought it as if the deputy governor’s office doesn’t belong to the government.

“So, they were made to return these items by the security men at the gate, and instead they call the deputy governor who later came, and the aides became emboldened by his presence.”