Akeredolu Repeating 1983 Saga – Deputy Governor Agboola

Following the drama yesterday at the government house in Ondo State, the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of repeating the 1983 saga in the state.

The 1983 saga was a crisis between the first civilian governor of the state, Michael Ajasin and his deputy, Akin Omoboriowo.

Concise News reported that Agboola and his aides were prevented exit from the government house by the commissioner of police Bolaji Salami yesterday.

In a video of the incident obtained by Concise News, the commissioner of police could be heard saying, “we are not saying you should not go out. Since you are defecting, even your letter was brought to me in my office this evening that you are doing it (decamping) on Monday.”

Ajayi could also be heard telling the commissioner of police “that is what you are doing, CP. Are you not a police officer? If I am leaving the state House, what is your concern about it? Are you an APC or PDP chairman?

“Do you know how many hours I have spent here (at the gate )? I don’t understand. I personally paid for this vehicle, not even government.

“That is the reason you shouldn’t have put yourself in this mess because it is totally a mess.

“Why would police be used for God’s sake? My brother, let me tell you, you people cannot repeat what happened in 1983 in Ondo State and it is unfortunate that they want to use the police to cause this but Ondo State people will resist you with everything.”