Akeredolu Breaks Silence On Drama Involving Deputy and Police In Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied involvement in the drama that occurred at the State House which saw his, deputy Agboola Ajayi, held hostage by police.
Agboola and his aide were moving out their properties from the quarters when policemen led by the commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami, stopped them.
The commissioner of police is said to have been acting on the instructions of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Agboola and Akeredolu have fallen apart and is said to be getting set to move to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
In a statement issued by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the governor described the report as false.
According to him, the incident was orchestrated by actors to at victim and tarnish his image.
He stated that inventory is always taken before and after office holders move in.
Suspicion arose when Agboola’s aides trying to leave the deputy governor’s quarters with items wrapped and unidentified.
