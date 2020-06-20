Roy Keane Blames Fred, McTominay For Man United, Tottenham Draw

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has slammed Fred and Scott McTominay for the club’s 1-1 draw away at Tottenham in the English Premier League.

Tottenham got the opener after Steven Bergwijn slotted in a powerful shot which David De Gea failed to keep out.

United equalized towards the end of the game from a spot kick converted by Bruno Fernandes after Paul Pogba was brought down in the box.

After the game, Roy Keane singled out Fred and McTominay as the reason why the midfield didn’t work during the game.

“The potential is there, and good players will enjoy working with other good players,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Ole made the point about getting the balance right in the team. Paul Pogba’s available but he did not want to throw him back in, he is probably not up to speed yet so coming on for the last 25 minutes is perfect for him.

“But on paper, you could look at those two players playing together, and it will be a big plus for Man United.

“I still have doubts going forward for United. I still think the two lads in midfield – McTominay and Fred – are probably short.

“I know McTominay is learning his trade, but I don’t think Fred is up to it.

“So there will be an opportunity for these lads [Pogba and Fernandes] to play regularly. And if they click together obviously, that is good news for United.”