Rape: D’banj Allegedly Loses N45 Million Deal With Heritage Bank

Singer D’banj has allegedly lost an endorsement deal with Heritage Bank over a rape allegation levelled against him by Seyitan Babatayo.

The deal which came to the singer as a surprise for his 40th birthday is said to be worth N45 million.

The deal was allegedly suspended after a petition was written by over 15,000 people over the rape allegation against him.

The petition also called on other brands like One Africa, CSA Global, etc to end their deals with the singer.

It read in part, “We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organisations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018″.