Primate Ayodele Declares Buhari’s Government Inactive

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer active.

According to him, the cabal in the Presidency will make the President redundant if he fails to act fast.

Ayodele in a series of prophecies made available to DAILY POST on Saturday morning, also said the government of Buhari will meet a greater challenge from the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Speaking on President Buhari’s government, he revealed that he sees “a secret document being leaked from the government and it is going to cause lot of challenges for him.”

He alerted the President of the need to get active, advising him to changed his service chiefs for the sake of security in the country.

‘’Buhari isn’t active anymore, if he is not careful, cabal will make him redundant because his government is sitting on the time bomb.