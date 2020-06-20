Osinbajo Calls For National Debate Over Expensive Nigerian Government

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that a debate is needed in Nigeria concerning the size and cost of governance in the country.

Osinbajo stated this during a webinar organized by Emmanuel Chapel, themed, ‘Economic stability beyond COVID-19’, where he fielded questions from a former Governor of the Central Bank, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Sanusi who pointed out that Nigeria is on a part to bankruptcy asked the vice president to stated what the government is doing about it.

He said, “The greater Atlanta (in the United States) has a Gross Domestic Product that is higher than that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Atlanta is not the richest city in the United States.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful, but the annual sales of Tesla exceeds the budget size of our country, so should we not begin to cut our coat according to our cloth; should we not begin to look at all these costs and the constitution itself; maybe turn the legislators to part-time lawmakers, have a unicameral legislature instead of bicameral, have the local governments run by employees of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs? We just need to think out of the box to reduce structural cost and make government sustainable over the long term.”

Osinbajo responded saying, “There is no question that we are dealing with large and expensive government, but as you know, given the current constitutional structure, those who would have to vote to reduce (the size of) government, especially to become part-time legislators, are the very legislators themselves. So, you can imagine that we may not get very much traction if they are asked to vote themselves, as it were, out of their current relatively decent circumstances.