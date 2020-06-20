Obaseki Joining PDP Is An Act Of God – Uche Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who joined the party is an act of God.

Obaseki announced his membership with the PDP days after he dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, following a crisis in the party.

Obaseki had been disqualified from participating in the primary election of the APC forcing him to dump the party.

In reaction to his decamping, Uche Secondus said that the governor joined the party with “responsible people who respect and appreciate intellect and work by the rules and constitution of the party.

“There is nothing to be arrogant about power for anyone who knows God and here in PDP we are guided by this fact.”

Meanwhile, the PDP spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan also welcomed Obaseki to the party.

“The party praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo State”, he said.

He added that the “PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.”