NCDC Announces 667 Fresh COVID-19 Infections

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC has announced at least 667 fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 on Friday night.

The centre released the details on its official Twitter account, @NCDCgov, as the total number of infections increased to 19,147 confirmed cases, 6,581 discharged and 487 deaths.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>667 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a>;<br><br>Lagos-281<br>Abia-48<br>Oyo-45<br>FCT-38<br>Ogun-37<br>Enugu-31<br>Ondo-23<br>Plateau-21<br>Edo-19<br>Delta-18<br>Rivers-18<br>Bayelsa-17<br>Akwa Ibom-17<br>Kaduna-14<br>Kano-12<br>Bauchi-9<br>Gombe-4<br>Osun-3<br>Benue-3<br>Nasarawa-3<br>Kwara-3<br>Ekiti-2<br>Borno-1<br><br>19,147 confirmed <br>6,581 discharged<br>487 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/SyMuAGhq8V”>pic.twitter.com/SyMuAGhq8V</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1274101026853998594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 19, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js