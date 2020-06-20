Mourinho Blasts VAR After Tottenham Draw Against Man United

Jose Mourinho has blasted the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, after his side Tottenham Hotspurs drew 1-1 against Manchester United in the English Premier League.

Tottenham got the opener from a Steven Bergwin shot which David De Gea couldn’t handle.

United later equalized towards the end of the game from a spot kick converted by Bruno Fernandez after Paul Pogba was brought down in the box by Eric Dier.

“I am unhappy with the VAR, not the referee on the first, the referee can make a mistake but VAR is there to do the job.

“In the second I am unhappy with Jon Moss because he did not give the free kick leading up to it and then gave a penalty. In this case, the VAR gave the truth,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.