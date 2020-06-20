Joshua Dariye’s Father Kidnapped For The Second Time

Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of ex-Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, has been abducted once again by unknown gunmen, The Punch reports.

He was in February 2015 kidnapped at his residence in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state regained his freedom a few days when he was rescued by vigilantes at the Nasarawa /Plateau boundaries.

The second kidnap took place on Friday from his home at in Mushere community as the kidnappers stormed the house and took him away.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said security agents had launched a manhunt for the victim’s abductors to free him.

“As soon as we got the information, the Commissioner of Police led other officers to Bokkos. The security team detailed to go after the abductors have already swung into action and we hope the victim will be freed soon,” he said.