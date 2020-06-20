How Nigerians Refused To Help As Man Fainted At Abuja Market

A lady identified as Odette Okwukwe has narrated how Nigerians refuse to help a man who fainted in Abuja over fear of contracting Coronavirus.
The incident occurred at the Nwoke Anambala Market in Abuja on Friday.
According to LindaIkeji, Odette said her husband and another man helped out as the owner of the shop also fled due to fears.
