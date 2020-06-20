Governor Dapo Abiodun Threatens To Ban Okada In Ogun State

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has threatened to ban the activities of Okada riders in the state.

Speaking at his office in Okemosan, Dapo Abiodun stated that the ban will be as a result of their disobedience to the COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

According to the governor, Okada riders now carry two passengers instead of one which is against the guidelines.

The governor warned that if the Okada riders continue with the disobedience, he will not hesitate to ban them.

“Okada riders are to carry one passenger. But motorcyclists are breaking this law and I want to state emphatically that we will not hesitate to ban all okada motorcyclists from operating in our state if our resolve his further put to test.

“If I continue to see Okada riders flouting this law, I will not hesitate to ban the operation of okada in this state henceforth,” he said.

Dapo Abiodun also called for the state of lockdown in the state to be maintained.

“There will be no movement on Saturday and Sunday, while churches and mosques should remain under lock and key.

“In the same vein, the ban on interstate travel continues as the dusk to dawn curfew also remains,” he said.