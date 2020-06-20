COVID-19: UK Records 128 Deaths, Toll Rises To 42,589

At least 128 persons have died of complications related to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, taking the death toll to at least 42,589.

The UK health officials confirmed the fresh deaths on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Since the deadly virus broke out in the Hubei province of Wuhan, China, the number of recorded cases in the UK has risen to a total of 303,110 infections.

While there have been more than 42,000 deaths so far, the number of discharged patients has risen to at least 217,969.

According to Worldometers, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the UK stands at 171,246, while the critical cases of the active ones are 8,944.