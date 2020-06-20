BREAKING: Enugu Lawmaker, Chijioke Ugwueze, is dead

A lawmaker representing Isi-uzo Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chijioke Ugwueze, has died on Saturday.

Ugwueze who was the chairman of House Committee on Transport died three days after the death of the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Patrick Omeje.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, the younger sibling, Ejike Ugwueze, said his brother died of heart failure.

He said the late lawmaker, 49 years old, was hypertensive and complained symptoms of malaria on Friday morning.

Ugwueze was rushed to a private hospital in Enugu on Friday morning and was later transferred to Enugu state Teaching Hospital Parklane, where he died in the evening.

“The brother’s death was so painful and great shock to the family. He has created a big vacuum that only God can fill. He is our breadwinner.

“We, the family members, are confused on where to start from because my brother died when we are still planning on how to bury our father, who is still in the mortuary and now Chijioke has joined him”, Ejike said.

One of Ugwueze colleagues and member representing Enugu East Rural Constituency, Hillary Ugwu, described the death of Late Ugwueze as a ‘great loss’ to the seventh Assembly.

He noted that the deceased would be missed by his colleagues because of his contributions to the House.

Ugwu prayed God to grant Ugwueze eternal rest.