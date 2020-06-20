Asiwaju Tinibu Congratulates New Appeal Court Head Dongban-Mensem

Former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Asiwaju Tinubu described her as one of the nation’s foremost able jurists adding that the appointment is richly deserved.

Justice Dongban-Mensem was inaugurated on Friday.

In his letter to Justice Dongban-Mensem, the APC leader said: “By way of this letter, I convey to you my special congratulations over your appointment and inauguration as President of the Court of Appeal.

He called the appointment a richly deserved appointment.

The former Lagos governor said he has always followed the president’s “excellent judicial career with admiration. You have distinguished yourself as one of the nation’s foremost able jurists.

“Your appointment augurs well for the performance of the Court of Appeal and it also serves to encourage more young women to join the legal profession. You serve as a role model.

“Your diligence, intellect and commitment to justice and the rule of law are exemplary and laudable. You administer cases brought before you and dispense justice without fear or favour.”

Tinubu recalled that as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, Dongban-Mensem discharged her duties with excellence and impartiality.

“Now you have risen to lead that Court and I know you will do so with the same love of justice and dedication to the law that has always been your hallmark”, Tinubu added.