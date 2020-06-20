APC Is Becoming Dangerous Threat To Buhari’s Legacy – Oyegun

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun has said that the crisis rocking the party is a threat to President Buhari’s legacy.

Oyegun stated this days after a court of appeal held the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.

This has led to a crisis which sees the deputy national chairman Victor Giadom claiming to be the acting national chairman which has already been assigned to ex-governor Abiola Ajimobi

Not pleased with the crisis, Oyegun stated that the APC was “built on the blood and sweat of Nigerians, young and old, too numerous to count, who were willing to give everything in the service of progressive politics” and should not be allowed to disintegrate.

“I am afraid to note that the legacy of a government is defined mostly by its politics rather than its achievements in other areas, no matter how lofty those achievements are,” Oyegun said.

“Our recent history bears enough testimony to this reality. The military government of President Ibrahim Babangida is today remembered mainly for the June 12, 1993 elections and its aftermath.

“Our own political party, the APC, is fast becoming the single most dangerous threat to the legacy of our government and our President.”

Oyegun called on the President and other stakeholders to call for a convention.

“There is a most urgent need for the party NEC to meet and institute for the party a Caretaker Committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special National Convention,” he said.