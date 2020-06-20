Ajimobi Needs Serious Prayers To Survive Beyond July 7 – Bamgbose

The National Coordinator Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, Olusegun Bamgbose has said that ex-governor Abiola Ajimobi requires serious prayers to live beyond July 7.

Ajimobi who was recently named the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is said to be in critical condition and battling COVID-19.

Speaking to Daily Post, Bamgbose said that the former governor can only be healed by God.

“The truth of the matter is that Ajimobi will need serious prayers to survive beyond the 7th day of July, 2020,” the senior lawyer said.

“I’m not a prophet, but I’m divinely endowed to foresee events yet to happen.

“I recently confided in a former Governor that a former Governor of Nigeria will need prayer to survive.

“I never envisaged it was going to be Ajimobi. The record is still there in my phone.

“Be that as it may, there is a way out for Ajimobi to regain his health. The resurrection power is still available.

“No matter the state of his health, he can be instantaneously healed. The process is very simple. What they have to do is well known to me.

“If they will believe God and his word, miracle will follow. Like I said earlier on, I’m not a prophet. It’s just a gift.

“I once told Jonathan’s Aide back then that suicide bombing was coming, he never believed me, but now we are in it. In March 2020, I told Nigerians that, a new Chief of Staff to the President will evolve, it has happened.

“I’m personally concerned about the health of Ajimobi and other Nigerians. His sickness is not unto death but unto the glory of the Lord.

“It’s my desire that he will regain his health soon. I will tell them what to do when contacted. There is no cause for alarm. It wont cost them anything. The Lord Jesus will heal him,” he said.