Why I Love To Tease Men With My Body – Actress Amara Maduka

Actress Amara Maduka has revealed that she she has found a new calling aside starring in movies.

The actress who recently bagged a deal with BBW Erotic Modelling Agency, however, stated that her love for nudity doesn’t mean she would feature in porn.

She told Kemi Filani News: “I didn’t choose the naked life; the naked life chose me. I embraced my body and the part of me that a lot of people are afraid to even confront within themselves. I love eroticism. I take erotic pictures for no reason. The agency got drawn to my content after seeing my page on Instagram and contacted me. They don’t have any model in Africa and they decided I will make a great representative for their brand over here. Despite how much I love erotism, I won’t do porn. I’ve been contacted twice for that with a mouth-watering offer. I love erotic, not sex. I’m a tease. I enjoy teasing men but when they bring out the real deal, I’ll run away.”

On if she will still continue acting in movies despite choosing nudity, Amara Maduka said: The most important for me would be embracing my love for adult content. Starting off my career with comedy and transitioning into a nudist took me a lot and I’m just happy to dance to the rhythm of my soul. I love making comedy movies and I still get offers for roles and most of the producers when we talk, they will go “are you still the funny Amara I worked with the last time? Because I don’t recognize who I’m seeing these days anymore” and I find that so hilarious. I believe a person can be everything they want to be. I don’t have to limit myself to a certain persona because people are already accustomed to that. We are divine. We are multidimensional beings. We can do everything and anything; well, I can. I don’t know about others.”