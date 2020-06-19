Uwaila Omozuwa Was A Virgin, Not Pregnant – Commissioner For Justice

The Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Yinka Omorogbe, has said that autopsy carried out on Uwaila Omozuwa shows she was a virgin.

Omorogbe stated this in reaction to a report that the UNIBEN student who was raped and murdered inside a church was pregnant.

The report also stated that the pastor of the church where her body was found hired a man to kill her because she was pregnant for him

In reaction, Omorogbe stated that the autopsy carried out on Uwaila Omozuwa doesn’t show any sign of pregnancy and that she was a virgin.

The justice commissioner said, “We were all terribly shocked to see what happened to Uwa. It was terrible; it was a brutal experience.

“We were further shocked by some of the different things we saw all over the place, particularly on social media, and that is why it is important we come here.

“For example, we saw a terrible lie being peddled on social media, not regular press, that Uwa was impregnated by her pastor. That has been refuted, though it caused serious anguish to the family members. It’s a terrible story.

“Though one cannot talk at this point, but from the autopsy done on Uwa, it was clearly established that not only was she not pregnant, she was a virgin, so, how boyfriend and pregnancy came in, only God knows.”