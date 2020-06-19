Tottenham Vs Man United: What I Expect From Pogba – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he expects Paul Pogba to improve gradually as he gets more game time.

The Frenchman who has been out injured is currently back and would have to fight for his place in the team that went unbeaten in eleven games before the COVID-19 break.

The club is currently eyeing to end the season with silverware from the FA Cup and Europa League.

“I want the same from Paul as from all the others. Paul is one of the best midfielders in the world so we expect him to gradually improve as he gets more and more game time.

“Gradually over these next few months we can work him up back to his best. Paul has had a very good career. He is a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch as well,” Solskjaer told a Zoom press conference.