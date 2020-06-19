Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress’ Adams Oshiomhole will soon meet his downfall.

This is as a result of the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Saraki, in a statement on Friday, by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, welcomed Obaseki to the PDP.

The statement read in part: “The truth is always constant and no matter how far falsehood travels, the truth will catch up with it one day.

“What is happening to Oshimhole now is a moment of truth. This same man who was garrulously proclaiming the end of the political career of some other people is now about to meet his waterloo.

“He has continued to use his mouth to divide his party and I believe there is a lesson for all politicians to learn from the fate of the suspended APC chairman.

“No autocrat can successfully pretend to be a Democrat. The true character of a man will come out one day,” Saraki added.