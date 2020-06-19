Sack Service Chiefs, They Have Failed – Femi Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs over insecurity in Nigeria.
Concise News reported that Buhari expressed displeasure at the service chiefs over their performance in the fight against banditry and kidnapping.
This was after a meeting that was prompted by a protest in Katsina over the incessant attacks by bandits in the state.
In reaction to the President’s statement, Femi Fani-Kayode stated that the service chiefs should be acked because they have failed.
He tweeted: “Don’t just query your Service Chiefs but muster the courage to SACK them! Be bold, decisive and strong!
“People are being slaughtered all over the country. They have failed WOEFULLY and a change of guard is needed. Don’t you know that our blood is red and that NIGERIAN LIVES MATTER too?”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.