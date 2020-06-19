RAPE: Ekiti Lawmaker Calls For Stiffer Punishment For Offenders

An Ekiti lawmaker, Hon. Wumi Olubunmi ogunlola, has called for stiffer penalties for sexual assault offenders and other related offences in the country.

The House of Representatives member representing Ekiti West Federal Constituency II, in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, condemned the act and called for commitment in the fight against rape.

She added that unless timely action is taken against the heinous act, rape cases will continue to soar.

“It’s saddening that the menace of rape is fast gaining traction in the country where there is government. These are very ominous time for our young girls because they now live in trepidation over the fear of being raped.

“The scourge is traumatic and could cause physical, psychological and emotional effects on the victim. Even many at time, the people don’t recover from the effects.

“I think it’s high time our government across levels stood up to rescue the girl-child from the hydra-headed menace of rape that has constituted itself a threat to humanity.

While lamenting that in spite of the preponderance of existing laws prohibiting gender-based violence, the country continues to witness more cases of rape and defilement, Ogunlola advocated for life imprisonment for perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The judicial system is so slow that they don’t really take action on rape issues. And the person would be there for longer year without any judgement, hence, posed a threat to the fight against rape and further encourage the menace,” she said.

Ogunlola, however, called on the federal government to overhaul the country’s legal system and strengthen the existing criminal and penal code to stem the rising wave of increasing incidences of sexual-based violence.

Daily Post